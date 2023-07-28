Information obtained by LBCI confirms that the talk of First Deputy Governor Wassim Mansouri's resignation on Monday is not taken seriously, especially considering that Mansouri has prepared a draft law that allows the government to continue funding the state from the mandatory reserve for a specific period.



Moreover, the draft law includes a mechanism for reclaiming the funds borrowed by the government.



Mansouri will continue to work in his position at the Banque du Liban (BDL) to communicate with all parties to expedite the adoption of this law as soon as possible.





