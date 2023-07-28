News
LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri
Lebanon News
2023-07-28 | 13:29
LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri
Information obtained by LBCI confirms that the talk of First Deputy Governor Wassim Mansouri's resignation on Monday is not taken seriously, especially considering that Mansouri has prepared a draft law that allows the government to continue funding the state from the mandatory reserve for a specific period.
Moreover, the draft law includes a mechanism for reclaiming the funds borrowed by the government.
Mansouri will continue to work in his position at the Banque du Liban (BDL) to communicate with all parties to expedite the adoption of this law as soon as possible.
Lebanon News
BDL
Wassim Mansouri
Draft
Law
Secure
State
Funding
Reclaim
Borrowed
Funds
