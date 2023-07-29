Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires

Lebanon News
2023-07-29 | 06:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires

The following statement was issued on Saturday by the Lebanese Army Command - Directorate of Guidance:

"On July 29, 2023, two PUMA helicopters belonging to the Air Force, carrying a group of 13 personnel including officers, soldiers, and technicians, departed from the Hamat Airport. They headed to a military airport on the island of Rhodes, Greece, to carry out a mission supporting the Greek authorities in extinguishing fires."

Lebanon News

LAF

Lebanon

Greece

Fire

Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

Improved fire situation in Greece

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Three people killed by forest fires in Greece amid continuing heatwaves

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised

LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Greece’s PM warns of ‘difficult summer’ as wildfires rage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

European Observatory laments lack of legal action taken against BDL's Riad Salameh

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30

Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-19

Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More