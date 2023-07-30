Ziad Baroud to LBCI: The proposal for decentralization is very useful as a reminder that it is a necessary reform

Former minister Ziad Baroud stated that the proposal for decentralization today confirms its necessity because it is being introduced as part of a settlement.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he explained that once decentralization is presented as if it is part of the solution or part of the package proposed alongside the presidency, it means that this is a fundamental and foundational issue for the country, as well as a constitutional one.



Baroud considered the proposal for decentralization very useful as a reminder that it is a necessary reform.



"Unfortunately, they are putting decentralization in a box related to a settlement, and this matter can be positive if decentralization is adopted," he said.



Baroud added, "decentralization, which we have been demanding for three decades, it is time for it to be approved and become one of the necessary reforms."



However, he emphasized that decentralization without financial resources means nothing.