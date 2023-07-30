The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

Lebanon News
2023-07-30 | 07:49
High views
0min
The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

The Palestinian National Security Forces official in Lebanon, Major General Sobhi Abou Al-Arab, revealed to LBCI the killing of the National Security official in Sidon, Commander Abu Ashraf Al-Armooshi, who is a member of the Fatah movement, along with four of his companions.

Several others were injured after being ambushed while at a school's parking, preparing to move to Al-Bustan Street.

However, tension prevailed in the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp.
 

