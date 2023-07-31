News
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
Lebanon News
2023-07-31 | 03:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
In a poignant tribute to its history and legacy, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun praised the Lebanese Armed Forces on the occasion of the 78th Army Day.
Addressing the military personnel on this significant day, General Aoun acknowledged the army's continued efforts to uphold national security and civil peace despite recent years fraught with difficulties and the prevailing economic hardships affecting soldiers and citizens alike.
He emphasized that the soldiers' endeavors, sacrifices, and the bloodshed of martyrs and wounded are always dedicated to the more significant cause of national interest, transcending all other considerations.
"Lebanon has witnessed a series of interconnected events that have had repercussions on multiple levels, internally and externally," remarked General Aoun.
"During these times, you have exemplified unwavering determination, resilience, and a commitment to safeguard the lives of Lebanese citizens, diffusing tensions, and pursuing security offenders across various regions, with the utmost professionalism, transparency, impartiality, and discipline, unyielding to baseless accusations and rumors."
He added: "You stand firmly at the southern borders in the face of the Israeli enemy while carrying out your operational tasks in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in accordance with UN Resolution 1701 and its annexes, confronting the threat of terrorism and thwarting its destructive schemes."
The Army Commander further highlighted that concurrently, the army leadership continues to exert maximum efforts to alleviate the burden of the crisis on the shoulders of the military personnel, securing their rights, thanks to the unwavering trust vested in the institution, both from the friendly nations and locally.
This trust has materialized through several tangible steps taken during the preceding period, including aid offered by these nations and contributions from Lebanese at home and abroad, recognizing the army as the primary guarantor of Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability.
"To all the military personnel, rest assured that the sweat and blood you shed are the foremost reason for our homeland's endurance, for which every sacrifice is worthwhile," urged General Aoun.
"Adhere to the oath you have taken, and know that your resilience will undoubtedly lead to the salvation and resurgence of our nation, reclaiming its role and brilliance amidst these challenges."
The commemoration, held on August 1st, is marked as a day of honor, sacrifice, and loyalty, embodying the unwavering resolve the army has demonstrated throughout its remarkable 78-year journey, overcoming complexities and challenges.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tribute
Army Commander
General Joseph Aoun
Lebanese Armed Forces
Army Day
UNIFIL
Challenges
Crisis
