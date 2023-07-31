Mufti Derian appeals to Palestinian fighters to cease their fighting

Lebanon News
2023-07-31 | 06:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mufti Derian appeals to Palestinian fighters to cease their fighting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mufti Derian appeals to Palestinian fighters to cease their fighting

Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, appealed to Palestinian fighters in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp to cease their fighting immediately. 

"It is not permissible, according to Islamic law, to engage in fighting among brethren, no matter the reason. The security and lives of the people must be preserved, and our cause has always been and will remain Palestine, its capital, Jerusalem, and its people," he stated.

In this regard, Derian called the Palestinian Ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabbour, reaffirming his full solidarity with the unity of the Palestinian people and preventing any interference in Palestinian affairs. 

He urged the Palestinian factions to unite their ranks against the Israeli occupier of Palestinian lands, emphasizing that any fighting among Palestinian brothers is futile and harms the Palestinian people, their cause, and their historical struggle, as well as the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Palestinian cause.

Derian called for resorting to the competent judiciary and ending the strife, which only benefits the "Zionist enemy."

On another note, Grand Mufti Derian congratulated the Lebanese Army on its anniversary, praising its noble role, contributions, and wise leadership in safeguarding the nation's security. He commended the heroism and sacrifices made by the Army to maintain the stability of the country.


Lebanon News

Derian

Lebanon

LBCI Next
MP Gemayel calls for disarming camps, holds Hezbollah accountable for national issues
Emergency at Ain al-Hilweh: Al-Hamshari Hospital admits 11 new injuries
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-10

Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:58

PM Mikati unveils draft law to borrow from BDL for public sector funding

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-29

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-06

Seizure of 160,000 Captagon pills hidden inside machine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:54

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:27

The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More