Mufti Derian appeals to Palestinian fighters to cease their fighting

Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, appealed to Palestinian fighters in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp to cease their fighting immediately.



"It is not permissible, according to Islamic law, to engage in fighting among brethren, no matter the reason. The security and lives of the people must be preserved, and our cause has always been and will remain Palestine, its capital, Jerusalem, and its people," he stated.



In this regard, Derian called the Palestinian Ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabbour, reaffirming his full solidarity with the unity of the Palestinian people and preventing any interference in Palestinian affairs.



He urged the Palestinian factions to unite their ranks against the Israeli occupier of Palestinian lands, emphasizing that any fighting among Palestinian brothers is futile and harms the Palestinian people, their cause, and their historical struggle, as well as the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Palestinian cause.



Derian called for resorting to the competent judiciary and ending the strife, which only benefits the "Zionist enemy."



On another note, Grand Mufti Derian congratulated the Lebanese Army on its anniversary, praising its noble role, contributions, and wise leadership in safeguarding the nation's security. He commended the heroism and sacrifices made by the Army to maintain the stability of the country.





