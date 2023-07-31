MP Gemayel calls for disarming camps, holds Hezbollah accountable for national issues

2023-07-31 | 07:08
MP Gemayel calls for disarming camps, holds Hezbollah accountable for national issues
2min
MP Gemayel calls for disarming camps, holds Hezbollah accountable for national issues

MP Samy Gemayel emphasized the need for all weapons to be within the boundaries of Lebanese law, stating, "We support the complete disarmament of camps and the imposition of state security within them, which necessitates a bold decision."

Following his meeting with the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, Gemayel warned about the issues plaguing Ain al-Hilweh camp, stating, "We have long warned of troubles in Ain al-Hilweh camp, and while there is Palestinian authority consent to clear the camps of arms, the cycle of fear persists within them."

He said that all Lebanese people bear the brunt of Palestinian issues, and the ongoing conflicts affect the tourist season.

Gemayel asked, "How can we resolve Lebanon's problems if we lack a functioning authority? How will we tackle economic, security, and livelihood issues without a 'captain' and a sitting President and government?" Adding, "Why the delay until September?"

He further asserted, "There are those who want to leave Lebanon as a hostage and an open arena for all kinds of conflicts and interventions, without a state or reforms, they want to destroy the remaining institutions to control the country. This faction is Hezbollah, which has taken Lebanon hostage."

He stated, "We hold Hezbollah responsible for all the economic and security issues, as it prevents the election of a President and obstructs the formation of a state capable of addressing problems and finding solutions."

Adding, "The responsibility lies with Speaker Nabih Berri, who does not call for Presidential election sessions, and it also lies with the MPs who disrupt the quorum and attempt to impose Hezbollah's will on all Lebanese citizens."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Samy Gemayel

Weapons

Camps

Ain al-Hilweh

Hezbollah

The Environment Ministry completes the study of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the oil and gas exploration project in Block 9
Mufti Derian appeals to Palestinian fighters to cease their fighting
