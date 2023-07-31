The Environment Ministry completes the study of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the oil and gas exploration project in Block 9

The Environment Ministry has completed its study of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the oil and gas exploration project in Block 9 (Qana 31-1) in Lebanese territorial waters.



The Energy and Water Ministry submitted the report on July 17. It considered the opinions of participants in two public sessions held on May 31 in Beirut and June 1 in Tyre.



The caretaker Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin, sent a 16-page report containing the necessary responses to caretaker Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayyad.



The report has been returned to the Environment Ministry for review according to the established procedures to obtain the final approval to commence exploration operations.