Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes

The intensity of clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh camp has significantly subsided following a crucial meeting at the residence of MP Osama Saad, where a ceasefire agreement was reached.



Incidents of violations persisted until late hours on Monday, but tranquility returned to the area in the early hours of dawn.



On Tuesday, another meeting will convene at the Palestinian Central Council level at the Palestinian Embassy in Beirut, aiming to establish a committee to investigate the details surrounding the assassination of Brigadier General Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, a member of the Fatah movement.



Major General Sobhi Abou Arab confirmed to LBCI that the gunmen responsible for al-Armoushi's killing are known individuals affiliated with Jund al-Sham and similar organizations.



Furthermore, the Lebanese Army refrained from intervening in the clashes and did not deploy any reinforcements.