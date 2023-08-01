Pakradounian: Le Drian will return to Lebanon in September with initiative

Lebanon News
2023-08-01 | 04:30
LBCI
LBCI
Pakradounian: Le Drian will return to Lebanon in September with initiative
Pakradounian: Le Drian will return to Lebanon in September with initiative

Hagop Pakradounian, the Secretary-General of the Tashnag Party and Member of Parliament stated on Tuesday that the June 14 session was merely a pulse-checking session and nothing more, and electing a president was not on the agenda.

In an interview on the "Naharkom Said" TV show on LBCI, he revealed that French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian said he would return in September with one initiative: to sit at one table and discuss the specifications of the President. This will be the only topic once we move to a dialogue under the auspices of the new President, and this is our last chance.

Regarding the nomination of the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, Pakradounian pointed out that the Army Commander rejects amending the constitution and is waiting for January 24 to return home. He also mentioned that the Army Commander gets upset when discussing the presidency, saying that the army is more important.

"If there is a national consensus on the name of the Army Commander, we will support him," he said.  

Lebanon News

Le Drian

Lebanon

France

Tashnag

Pakradounian

