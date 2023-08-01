Mikati chairs meeting discussing telecommunications sector affairs

Lebanon News
2023-08-01 | 05:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati chairs meeting discussing telecommunications sector affairs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Mikati chairs meeting discussing telecommunications sector affairs

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati chaired on Tuesday a meeting dedicated to discussing matters related to the telecommunications sector.

 

Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications Johnny Qorm, Caretaker Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil, Director-General of OGERO Imad Kreidieh, Director-General of Investment and Maintenance at the Ministry of Telecommunications Basil Al-Ayoubi, Director-General of Construction and Equipment at the Ministry Naji Andraous, and Director-General of the Ministry of Finance George Maaraoui attended the meeting.

 

After the meeting, Caretaker Minister Qorm announced: "We presented the situation of the ministry and the telecommunications sector and discussed the proposed increase in OGERO's tariffs, which will be presented in the Cabinet session next Thursday. We also discussed securing funds of 9 million US dollars to purchase fuel oil, which is not mentioned in the budget. We borrowed it from October 2022 until now and discussed the optimal way to repay it, which might involve requesting an advance."

 

The minister revealed that the ministry "received preliminary approval for a previous request to obtain solar energy from the Chinese side and is following up on the matter, valued at around 8.5 million US dollars."


 

Lebanon News

Mikati

Lebanon

Telecommunication

LBCI Next
Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-27

Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

PM Mikati met UN representatives to discuss South Lebanon developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-30

PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

MP Moawad meets Bukhari to discuss the only viable approach to finding a solution is electing a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30

Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

UAE cinemas scrap Spider-Man film featuring trans flag

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:09

Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:58

PM Mikati unveils draft law to borrow from BDL for public sector funding

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More