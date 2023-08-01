Mikati chairs meeting discussing telecommunications sector affairs

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati chaired on Tuesday a meeting dedicated to discussing matters related to the telecommunications sector.

Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications Johnny Qorm, Caretaker Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil, Director-General of OGERO Imad Kreidieh, Director-General of Investment and Maintenance at the Ministry of Telecommunications Basil Al-Ayoubi, Director-General of Construction and Equipment at the Ministry Naji Andraous, and Director-General of the Ministry of Finance George Maaraoui attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Caretaker Minister Qorm announced: "We presented the situation of the ministry and the telecommunications sector and discussed the proposed increase in OGERO's tariffs, which will be presented in the Cabinet session next Thursday. We also discussed securing funds of 9 million US dollars to purchase fuel oil, which is not mentioned in the budget. We borrowed it from October 2022 until now and discussed the optimal way to repay it, which might involve requesting an advance."

The minister revealed that the ministry "received preliminary approval for a previous request to obtain solar energy from the Chinese side and is following up on the matter, valued at around 8.5 million US dollars."





