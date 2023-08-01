Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August

Lebanon News
2023-08-01 | 08:48
High views
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August

On Tuesday, in a statement, the caretaker Public Works and Transport Minister, Dr. Ali Hamieh, announced that the Public Works and Transport Ministry has permitted the oil and gas exploration vessel to enter Lebanese territorial waters and head directly to the designated drilling point in Block 9.

The vessel is expected to arrive in Lebanon in mid-August.

Lebanon News

Minister

Ali Hamieh

Vessel

Granted

Access

Lebanese

Territorial

Waters

The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
Food safety in focus: Health Minister urges compliance amid poisoning cases in Berdawni
