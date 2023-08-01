News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Food safety in focus: Health Minister urges compliance amid poisoning cases in Berdawni
Lebanon News
2023-08-01 | 08:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Food safety in focus: Health Minister urges compliance amid poisoning cases in Berdawni
The caretaker Public Health Minister, Firass Abiad, announced that scientific results from samples taken from a restaurant closed by the ministry in precautionary measures following cases of poisoning last July in the Berdawni area revealed the presence of samples that did not meet the required specifications.
Contamination was found in the water used for washing vegetables, the vegetables themselves, and the ice used in the restaurant, reaffirming the validity of the preventive measures promptly taken by the ministry.
During a press conference at the Ministry of Public Health, Minister Abiad recalled that the ministry was notified on July 24 about around sixty cases of poisoning among Lebanese citizens, some of whom reside in Australia and came to visit Lebanon during the summer season.
He stated, "Due to significant suspicion about the source of the poisoning, and after initiating the necessary investigations to form an initial picture of the causes of the poisoning, decisive measures were taken, including the precautionary closure of the restaurant, to prevent further infections until the causes of the poisoning were clarified."
Minister Abiad explained that the symptoms exhibited by the patients included fever, severe diarrhea, and bloody diarrhea. Four required hospitalization, and fortunately, they all recovered completely without any lasting effects after treatment.
"The ministry has decided to extend the restaurant's closure until it complies with the required health measures in its kitchen and ensures a system for treating the water used in food preparation and vegetable washing. The Ministry of Public Health will retest the water to ensure its bacterial purity, and the restaurant will need to fulfill all necessary health requirements before a decision is made to reopen it," Abiad added.
The minister emphasized the necessity for all tourist facilities to adhere to food safety measures and avoid laxity strictly.
He affirmed that "through the Directorate of Health Protection and field inspectors, the Ministry of Public Health is committed to safeguarding food safety as it directly impacts both the citizens' health and the tourism season."
"The ministry will not hesitate to take the final decision to close any non-compliant establishments if cases of poisoning recur, regardless of the tourism season, as our citizens' health is our top priority."
He also urged tourist establishments and citizens in their homes to be vigilant about the possibility of surface water contamination due to the water shortage, encouraging them to report any suspicion of poisoning or suspicious places to the Ministry of Public Health. Upon notification, the ministry's teams will conduct the necessary investigations promptly.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Public Health
Firass Abiad
Restaurant
Food
Poisoning
Berdawni
Closure
Next
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
Bou Saab talks with Wronecka about the UN Security Council's discussions on Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Lebanon battles against cancer: Public Health Minister highlights alarming statistics
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Lebanon battles against cancer: Public Health Minister highlights alarming statistics
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:38
Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority
Lebanon News
09:38
Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority
0
Lebanon News
09:23
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
Lebanon News
09:23
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
0
Lebanon News
08:48
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
Lebanon News
08:48
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Saab talks with Wronecka about the UN Security Council's discussions on Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Saab talks with Wronecka about the UN Security Council's discussions on Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
0
Middle East News
08:27
At least seven people killed in ISIS attack in central Syria
Middle East News
08:27
At least seven people killed in ISIS attack in central Syria
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Saab talks with Wronecka about the UN Security Council's discussions on Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:15
Bou Saab talks with Wronecka about the UN Security Council's discussions on Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
09:51
Uber reports first quarterly operating profit in Q2 2023 results
Variety and Tech
09:51
Uber reports first quarterly operating profit in Q2 2023 results
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:34
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
Press Highlights
00:34
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
2
Lebanon News
03:45
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
Lebanon News
03:45
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
3
Lebanon News
10:30
Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes
Lebanon News
10:30
Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes
4
Lebanon Economy
10:27
LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
10:27
LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank
5
Lebanon News
04:51
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes
Lebanon News
04:51
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes
6
Lebanon News
06:50
Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued
Lebanon News
06:50
Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued
7
Lebanon News
02:22
Price of gasoline increases by 16000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:22
Price of gasoline increases by 16000 LBP
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
Syria and Iran forge closer bonds for mutual prosperity
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
Syria and Iran forge closer bonds for mutual prosperity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More