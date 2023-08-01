The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL

The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL

The Cabinet discussed the draft law the government was preparing for foreign currency borrowing from the Banque du Liban (BDL).

After consultations with the ministers, it was decided to request a group of MPs to present it as a draft law. Some believe that the caretaker government is not entitled to submit law proposals and that a caretaker government cannot send law proposals.

According to the internal regulations, any law proposals require a one-week deadline for debate and resolution of any disputes to avoid delays.

Therefore, it was decided that the proposal should be presented as a draft law instead of a government bill.


