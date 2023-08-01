The Cabinet discussed the draft law the government was preparing for foreign currency borrowing from the Banque du Liban (BDL).



After consultations with the ministers, it was decided to request a group of MPs to present it as a draft law. Some believe that the caretaker government is not entitled to submit law proposals and that a caretaker government cannot send law proposals.



According to the internal regulations, any law proposals require a one-week deadline for debate and resolution of any disputes to avoid delays.



Therefore, it was decided that the proposal should be presented as a draft law instead of a government bill.





