MP Makhzoumi raises concerns over government's draft law to borrow from BDL

Lebanon News
2023-08-01 | 10:52
High views
MP Makhzoumi raises concerns over government&#39;s draft law to borrow from BDL
0min
MP Makhzoumi raises concerns over government's draft law to borrow from BDL

MP Fouad Makhzoumi expressed his concerns on Twitter regarding the government's proposed draft law to borrow from the Banque du Liban (BDL) using its mandatory reserves under exceptional circumstances.

According to Article 91 of the Monetary and Credit Law, the BDL is allowed to lend to the government in such situations.

However, Makhzoumi emphasized that the BDL must have surplus reserves and positive budget results. Currently, the reserves amount to $9 billion, indicating a potential deficit and accumulated losses.

Makhzoumi strongly opposed the government's borrowing plan, dismissing it as futile to buy time and mask financial challenges. He urged the Parliament to reject the proposal, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent, as it could deplete the mandatory reserves and the remaining funds of depositors.

Additionally, he raised concerns that bondholders of Eurobonds may demand debt restructuring if Lebanon fails to meet its obligations to repay these bonds.

