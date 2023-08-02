Wassim Mansouri expresses frustration over government's borrowing law withdrawal: LBCI sources

2023-08-02 | 01:53
Wassim Mansouri expresses frustration over government&#39;s borrowing law withdrawal: LBCI sources
0min
Wassim Mansouri expresses frustration over government's borrowing law withdrawal: LBCI sources

LBCI sources confirm that Wassim Mansouri is frustrated by the government's withdrawal from advancing a proposed law to borrow from the central bank with a specified financial ceiling and timeframe. 

Prime Minister Mikati has been informed of his discontent. The sources indicated that Mansouri reiterated that no US dollars will be withdrawn from the mandatory reserves in the absence of such a law and reform laws, and he will not succumb to any pressure in this context. 

He considers that a complete collapse with $9 billion in reserves is better, as we may have a chance to recover again. On the other hand, a complete collapse with the depletion of reserves will never allow us to recover.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Wassim Mansouri

Government

Central Bank

Najib Mikati

Reserves

Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis
LBCI Previous

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

