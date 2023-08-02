News
Wassim Mansouri expresses frustration over government's borrowing law withdrawal: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-08-02 | 01:53
Wassim Mansouri expresses frustration over government's borrowing law withdrawal: LBCI sources
LBCI sources confirm that Wassim Mansouri is frustrated by the government's withdrawal from advancing a proposed law to borrow from the central bank with a specified financial ceiling and timeframe.
Prime Minister Mikati has been informed of his discontent. The sources indicated that Mansouri reiterated that no US dollars will be withdrawn from the mandatory reserves in the absence of such a law and reform laws, and he will not succumb to any pressure in this context.
He considers that a complete collapse with $9 billion in reserves is better, as we may have a chance to recover again. On the other hand, a complete collapse with the depletion of reserves will never allow us to recover.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Wassim Mansouri
Government
Central Bank
Najib Mikati
Reserves
Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis
Previous
Related Articles
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-01
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
Press Highlights
2023-08-01
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31
LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31
LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-31
Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-31
Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
Press Highlights
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:39
Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis
Press Highlights
01:39
Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis
0
Press Highlights
00:43
Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control
Press Highlights
00:43
Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control
0
Lebanon News
12:26
Mikati urges parliament to fast-track borrowing law amid BDL concerns during Grand Serail session
Lebanon News
12:26
Mikati urges parliament to fast-track borrowing law amid BDL concerns during Grand Serail session
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
Our visitors readings
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-27
Cypriot Interior Minister pays official visit to Beirut over illegal immigration dossier
Lebanon News
2023-07-27
Cypriot Interior Minister pays official visit to Beirut over illegal immigration dossier
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-01
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
Press Highlights
2023-08-01
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
0
World News
2023-06-16
Intel to invest up to $4.6 bn in new Poland chip site
World News
2023-06-16
Intel to invest up to $4.6 bn in new Poland chip site
Videos
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
2
Press Highlights
00:43
Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control
Press Highlights
00:43
Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control
3
Lebanon News
09:23
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
Lebanon News
09:23
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
4
Press Highlights
01:39
Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis
Press Highlights
01:39
Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis
5
Lebanon News
08:48
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
Lebanon News
08:48
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
7
Lebanon News
11:15
Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech
Lebanon News
11:15
Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech
8
Lebanon News
09:38
Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority
Lebanon News
09:38
Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority
