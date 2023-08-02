News
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: The 'other' team is playing a waiting game
Lebanon News
2023-08-02 | 04:29
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: The 'other' team is playing a waiting game
MP Ghada Ayoub confirmed that the opposition's intersection over Jihad Azour is still ongoing, and if a need arises for a candidate who can garner more votes than Azour, the opposition will convene for that purpose.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, she emphasized that the opposing team is playing a waiting game, especially amidst a period of new appointments and the looming threat of vacancies, with the aim of imposing their candidate.
She pointed out that the strategy of obstruction is aimed at compelling concessions from the opposing faction.
She further noted that decentralization targets the resistance axis, raising the question of how Gebran Bassil, the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, proposed it to his ally in exchange for a six-year presidential term.
She asserted that this proposition should be presented to all parties to implement the Taif Agreement. Ayoub stated, "We all know that the project exists and was worked on by former Minister Ziyad Baroud, adopted by the Kataeb Party. Bassil, however, uses it as a diversion."
Regarding the issue of the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Ayoub considered the words of the First Deputy Governor to be significant, particularly his criticism of the policy that had been pursued.
She observed that it's not possible to repay loan funds in the absence of a budget and revenues, and taking a loan without reforms is not viable.
She added, "They are attempting to push the Parliament to legislate 'encroachment' on reserves as if 'God has forgiven the past.' Are we headed toward a phase of non-accountability?"
She further stated, "The fundamental dilemma remains the presidency because the country requires the stability of constitutional institutions and an effective government. However, those who obstruct consecutive sessions for electing a president cannot blame the Parliament and call for economic reforms. It is the responsibility of the Speaker of the Parliament to open the door for successive sessions."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
MP Ghada Ayoub
Opposition
Jihad Azour
Presidential
Candidate
Decentralization
Central Bank
