Al-Abiad: Finance Ministry to transfer dues to hospitals for kidney dialysis patients

Caretaker Minister of Health Firas al-Abiad announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Finance will transfer the dues to hospitals today for kidney dialysis patients for the first three months of this year. He pointed out that these funds will enable "hospitals to settle their bills and also relieve the burden on citizens, especially kidney dialysis patients."

During the inauguration of the solar energy project for the Governmental Hospital in Tibnin, funded by the Japanese government, al-Abiad also mentioned that there will be openings of departments and services in government hospitals on upcoming occasions.

According to al-Abiad, 15 government hospitals and over 150 primary healthcare centers have benefited from solar energy projects.