News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Reel Rock
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al-Abiad: Finance Ministry to transfer dues to hospitals for kidney dialysis patients
Lebanon News
2023-08-02 | 05:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al-Abiad: Finance Ministry to transfer dues to hospitals for kidney dialysis patients
Caretaker Minister of Health Firas al-Abiad announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Finance will transfer the dues to hospitals today for kidney dialysis patients for the first three months of this year. He pointed out that these funds will enable "hospitals to settle their bills and also relieve the burden on citizens, especially kidney dialysis patients."
During the inauguration of the solar energy project for the Governmental Hospital in Tibnin, funded by the Japanese government, al-Abiad also mentioned that there will be openings of departments and services in government hospitals on upcoming occasions.
According to al-Abiad, 15 government hospitals and over 150 primary healthcare centers have benefited from solar energy projects.
Lebanon News
Finance
Hospitals
Kidney
Next
Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31
Finance and Budget Committee approves Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas law
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31
Finance and Budget Committee approves Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas law
0
World News
2023-07-30
Decoupling from China is an illusion: French Finance Minister
World News
2023-07-30
Decoupling from China is an illusion: French Finance Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-24
Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately
Lebanon News
2023-07-24
Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately
0
World News
2023-07-20
New strikes in Britain affecting hospitals and trains
World News
2023-07-20
New strikes in Britain affecting hospitals and trains
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:09
Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman
Lebanon News
07:09
Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman
0
Lebanon News
07:01
Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline
Lebanon News
07:01
Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline
0
Lebanon News
05:14
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Lebanon News
05:14
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
0
Lebanon News
04:29
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: The 'other' team is playing a waiting game
Lebanon News
04:29
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: The 'other' team is playing a waiting game
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
0
Lebanon News
07:01
Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline
Lebanon News
07:01
Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline
0
World News
2023-07-08
Ambiguity surrounds Wagner Group's presence in Belarus
World News
2023-07-08
Ambiguity surrounds Wagner Group's presence in Belarus
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Intel backs Figure’s Humanoid robot to the tune of $9 million
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Intel backs Figure’s Humanoid robot to the tune of $9 million
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
2
Press Highlights
00:43
Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control
Press Highlights
00:43
Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control
3
Press Highlights
01:39
Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis
Press Highlights
01:39
Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis
4
Lebanon News
09:23
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
Lebanon News
09:23
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
6
Lebanon News
08:48
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
Lebanon News
08:48
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
7
Lebanon News
01:53
Wassim Mansouri expresses frustration over government's borrowing law withdrawal: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
01:53
Wassim Mansouri expresses frustration over government's borrowing law withdrawal: LBCI sources
8
Lebanon News
11:15
Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech
Lebanon News
11:15
Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More