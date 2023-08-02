Al-Abiad: Finance Ministry to transfer dues to hospitals for kidney dialysis patients

Lebanon News
2023-08-02 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Al-Abiad: Finance Ministry to transfer dues to hospitals for kidney dialysis patients
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Al-Abiad: Finance Ministry to transfer dues to hospitals for kidney dialysis patients

Caretaker Minister of Health Firas al-Abiad announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Finance will transfer the dues to hospitals today for kidney dialysis patients for the first three months of this year. He pointed out that these funds will enable "hospitals to settle their bills and also relieve the burden on citizens, especially kidney dialysis patients."
During the inauguration of the solar energy project for the Governmental Hospital in Tibnin, funded by the Japanese government, al-Abiad also mentioned that there will be openings of departments and services in government hospitals on upcoming occasions.
According to al-Abiad, 15 government hospitals and over 150 primary healthcare centers have benefited from solar energy projects.
 

Lebanon News

Finance

Hospitals

Kidney

LBCI Next
Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31

Finance and Budget Committee approves Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas law

LBCI
World News
2023-07-30

Decoupling from China is an illusion: French Finance Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-24

Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

New strikes in Britain affecting hospitals and trains

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: The 'other' team is playing a waiting game

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Ambiguity surrounds Wagner Group's presence in Belarus

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Intel backs Figure’s Humanoid robot to the tune of $9 million

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:53

Wassim Mansouri expresses frustration over government's borrowing law withdrawal: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More