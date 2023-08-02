Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline

The Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the World Bank, released the results of a study on the state of waste on the Lebanese coastline titled "Marine Litter Baseline in Lebanon - 2021."



The study aimed to identify the sources and pathways of marine litter and the most vulnerable areas.



The study was funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), and the data collection was conducted by the Consultative Group of the Resources and Waste Management Union in cooperation with the Institute of Environmental Studies at the University of Balamand.



Four methodologies were used to gather primary data on marine debris in Lebanon: the Smart Cities Tool for Waste Management, the Waste Flow Diagram, the Permanent Sample Plot Survey, and the Accumulation Survey. Two survey rounds were conducted in April and October 2021, providing a close look at marine litter's quantity, composition, and seasonal fluctuations. The survey revealed that marine litter was present all over the Lebanese shores, with 76% of the waste being plastic.



The study found that over 82% of marine litter originated from land-based sources. The most common items were single-use plastics, such as bottle caps, beverage bottles, cigarette butts, and cups, often left behind by beachgoers. Geographic Information System (GIS) analysis highlighted an increase in random waste disposal sites near river mouths (with 73 new potential sites since 2017), contributing to transporting marine litter through river basins. The study also identified three primary sources of plastic leakage: direct littering by beachgoers, uncollected waste in urban areas, and haphazard landfills along riverbanks.



The report provides recommendations to improve data collection and take action to stop and prevent marine litter. This includes a roadmap by the Ministry of Environment to rescue the solid waste sector in Lebanon, including establishing an integrated management system for the sector and introducing new legislation on plastic use and recycling within the next three years.



