Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday that his goal is not to exceed anyone's authorities, emphasizing that the solution lies in electing a new president.

After meeting with Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi in Diman, Mikati announced that a cabinet session would be held next Tuesday at eleven o'clock in the morning in Diman.

Regarding the financial file, Mikati threw the ball of legislating government borrowing into the parliament's court, denying that the Banque du Liban Deputy Governor, Wassim Mansouri, was upset by the government's backtracking on its commitment in this regard.