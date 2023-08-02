Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman

2023-08-02 | 07:09
Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman
0min
Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday that his goal is not to exceed anyone's authorities, emphasizing that the solution lies in electing a new president.

After meeting with Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi in Diman, Mikati announced that a cabinet session would be held next Tuesday at eleven o'clock in the morning in Diman.

Regarding the financial file, Mikati threw the ball of legislating government borrowing into the parliament's court, denying that the Banque du Liban Deputy Governor, Wassim Mansouri, was upset by the government's backtracking on its commitment in this regard.

Lebanon News

Mikati

Lebanon

Cabinet

LBCI Next
Lebanese judiciary interrogates Riad Salameh post-Central Bank tenure
Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline
LBCI Previous

