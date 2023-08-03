Fatah's top military commander in the Ain el-Helweh camp, Col. Mounir Maqdahhad said on Thursday that the clashes in the camp have almost ended. This came after contacts were made following yesterday's breach and chaos, leading to swift intervention by all Palestinian leaders to stop the gunfire and put an end to the clashes, which have almost completely ceased, as he stated.

During the "Naharkom Said" program on LBCI, he pointed out that the target is the Palestinian cause and the Lebanese situation, and there is a plan to ignite tensions in Palestinian camps.

Responding to a question about the presence of advanced weapons inside the camp, he emphasized that no advanced weapons were used in the clashes. There is an arms market in the country, and weapons have been present in the camp for years, but they are old and not advanced. As for ammunition, no one can prevent smuggling, he expressed.

Regarding the danger of extremist groups in the camp, he said, "The situation has been fully controlled, and these groups do not pose any threat to the camp and do not hold any authority."