Prime Minister updates Cabinet on visit to Diman and meeting with Patriarch Mar Bechara al-Rahi

Lebanon News
2023-08-03 | 07:18
High views
Prime Minister updates Cabinet on visit to Diman and meeting with Patriarch Mar Bechara al-Rahi
Prime Minister updates Cabinet on visit to Diman and meeting with Patriarch Mar Bechara al-Rahi

At the beginning of the ministerial session, the Prime Minister updated the Cabinet on his visit on Wednesday to Diman with a ministerial delegation and his meeting with Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi.

He requested the Finance Minister to make the necessary contacts to facilitate the functioning of the Banque du Liban (BDL), find the appropriate formula to adopt what needs to be adopted as soon as possible, and provide the Cabinet with the results progressively.

Additionally, the Prime Minister decided, at the request of the Education Minister, to hold a special session for the Cabinet on August 17 to discuss the challenges of the upcoming academic year regarding public schools, vocational schools, private schools, and the Lebanese University.



Download now the LBCI mobile app
