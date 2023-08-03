Judge Iskandar requests the Beirut Indictment Authority to arrest Riad Salameh

2023-08-03 | 08:04
Judge Iskandar requests the Beirut Indictment Authority to arrest Riad Salameh
0min
Judge Iskandar requests the Beirut Indictment Authority to arrest Riad Salameh

The Head of the Judicial Affairs Authority at the Justice Ministry, Judge Helana Iskandar, resumed proceedings through her legal representative, Attorney Bertha Naeem, to appeal the decision of the acting First Investigative Judge in Beirut, Judge Charbel Abu Samra.  

The decision pertains to leaving the former Central Bank of Lebanon Governor, Riad Salameh, who is the accused, and the Judicial Affairs Authority requested his arrest for various reasons in the appeal.

The Indictment Body in Beirut is now handling the case, presided over by Judge Lama Ayoub with the participation of Judges Fatima Maged and Mireille Mallak.  

