Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

The caretaker Public Works and Transport Minister, Ali Hamieh, announced that the exploration vessel Transocean will arrive in Lebanese territorial waters on August 14.



In an interview with "Sputnik," according to sources from the Petroleum Sector Management, the Energy Ministry, and TotalEnergies EP, he confirmed that the exploration vessel Transocean will reach Block 9 in Lebanese territorial waters on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources.



Hamieh pointed out that the drilling operations will begin by the end of August, stating, "We are awaiting the results we promised before the end of 2023 to determine whether Lebanon is indeed an oil-rich country."



He clarified that "the exploration and drilling file is under the responsibility of the Energy Ministry, while the Public Works and Transport Ministry is the logistical arm of the oil and gas exploration process in Block 9."



The Public Works Minister emphasized that the ministry is working on three main axes, where a piece of land in the Beirut Port has been allocated as a logistical base for storing all the necessary equipment, materials, machinery, and devices for the exploration process. These supplies will be transported from land to sea and then via barges.



The required approvals have been granted for the Transocean exploration vessel, which will arrive in Beirut and immediately start its work in Block 9. Full approvals have also been secured for TotalEnergies EP through its agent to prepare the helicopters to transport people to and from the exploration station via Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, ensuring a smooth and dynamic operation.



Hamieh stressed that Lebanon must play an active role in the exploration process through its ministries, considering that the primary part lies with the Energy Ministry and the Petroleum Sector Management Authority.



At the same time, the Public Works and Transport Ministry acts as the logistical partner for the exploration operation.





