Cabinet session: Special session for education challenges and tariff increase for communications

Following the conclusion of the Cabinet session at the Grand Serail, the caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makari, announced the decisions made during the meeting.



He stated that Prime Minister Najib Mikati has decided to hold a special Cabinet session on August 17. The session's agenda will focus on addressing the challenges of the upcoming academic year for public schools and universities and maintaining and cleaning roads.



Furthermore, the Cabinet has tasked the Economy Minister with taking all necessary measures to purchase a quantity of wheat according to an agreed-upon loan with the World Bank.



In addition, after the session, the caretaker Telecommunications Minister, Johnny Corm, announced a seven times increase in the tariffs for fixed-line communications and internet services provided by OGERO.