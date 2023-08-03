Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation

Lebanon News
2023-08-03 | 12:15
High views
Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation
Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated that those who have obscured the truth behind the Beirut Port explosion are the ones who politicized the case from the beginning.

He attributed the real reason for concealing the truth to some individuals linking the issue to regional events.

During a eulogy for Sheikh Afif Nabulsi, Nasrallah emphasized that "the main problem in their region is the blatant and extensive American interference in everything."

"There are numerous sources that could contribute financially to the Lebanese treasury, but they are prohibited due to the US embassy's veto," he added.

Regarding the events in Ain al-Hilweh, Nasrallah asserted that Hezbollah does not possess a narrative of what transpired there, stating, "We are not interested in providing any version."

He also appealed to all Lebanese and Palestinian authorities to halt the fighting in the Ain al-Hilweh camp.

LBCI Next
Fatah's top military commander to LBCI: Clashes in Ain el-Helweh camp have almost ended
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
LBCI Previous

