News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
2023-08-04 | 02:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation
The Lebanese Judges Association emphasized the urgent need for the swift and unhindered continuation of the investigation into the Beirut Port explosion case.
In a statement released on Friday, the association asserted that the culture of impunity constitutes a crime against the nation. Its moral foundation lies in the intention to obscure the truth and conceal its dimensions, while its material basis is an assault on justice.
The association also reminded that the solution lies in enacting effective legislation guaranteeing the independence of the judicial authority. This would involve the amendment of legal provisions that obstruct rigorous and efficient prosecution.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Judges Association
Swift
Investigation
Beirut Port
Explosion
Next
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:15
Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
12:15
Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-10
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Press Highlights
2023-05-10
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
0
Press Highlights
01:49
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges
Press Highlights
01:49
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges
0
Lebanon News
06:07
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace
Lebanon News
06:07
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Melhem Khalaf vows unyielding pursuit of justice for Beirut Blast victims
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Melhem Khalaf vows unyielding pursuit of justice for Beirut Blast victims
0
Lebanon News
03:51
LBCI sources confirm Judge Bitar’s commitment to issuing indictment into Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
03:51
LBCI sources confirm Judge Bitar’s commitment to issuing indictment into Beirut Blast
0
Lebanon News
03:32
Prime Minister Mikati urges justice in Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
03:32
Prime Minister Mikati urges justice in Beirut Blast
0
Press Highlights
02:39
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
Press Highlights
02:39
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
0
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
0
World News
2023-06-19
Ukraine says one more village recaptured on southern front
World News
2023-06-19
Ukraine says one more village recaptured on southern front
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
2
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
3
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
4
Lebanon Economy
08:57
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
Lebanon Economy
08:57
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
6
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
7
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
8
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More