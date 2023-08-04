Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation

The Lebanese Judges Association emphasized the urgent need for the swift and unhindered continuation of the investigation into the Beirut Port explosion case.



In a statement released on Friday, the association asserted that the culture of impunity constitutes a crime against the nation. Its moral foundation lies in the intention to obscure the truth and conceal its dimensions, while its material basis is an assault on justice.



The association also reminded that the solution lies in enacting effective legislation guaranteeing the independence of the judicial authority. This would involve the amendment of legal provisions that obstruct rigorous and efficient prosecution.