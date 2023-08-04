Prime Minister Mikati urges justice in Beirut Blast

Lebanon News
2023-08-04 | 03:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Prime Minister Mikati urges justice in Beirut Blast
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Prime Minister Mikati urges justice in Beirut Blast

Marking the third anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed that the truth alone heals wounds.

He said that the hope lies in the "sun of justice shining in the case of the Beirut Port explosion as soon as possible, so that the souls of the martyrs may rest in peace, and the injured and the families of the victims may find solace."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut Port

Explosion

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Justice

LBCI Next
LBCI sources confirm Judge Bitar’s commitment to issuing indictment into Beirut Blast
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-30

Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Melhem Khalaf vows unyielding pursuit of justice for Beirut Blast victims

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

LBCI sources confirm Judge Bitar’s commitment to issuing indictment into Beirut Blast

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:39

Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Ukraine says one more village recaptured on southern front

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More