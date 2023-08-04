News
Prime Minister Mikati urges justice in Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
2023-08-04 | 03:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Prime Minister Mikati urges justice in Beirut Blast
Marking the third anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed that the truth alone heals wounds.
He said that the hope lies in the "sun of justice shining in the case of the Beirut Port explosion as soon as possible, so that the souls of the martyrs may rest in peace, and the injured and the families of the victims may find solace."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut Port
Explosion
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Justice
Learn More