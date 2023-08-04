Ambassadors, diplomats observe silent tribute on anniversary of Beirut Blast

Ambassadors and diplomats from various Arab and foreign countries observed a minute of silence at the Beirut Port on the third anniversary of the August 4 explosion.



On this occasion, the Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, expressed, from the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, "A minute of silence in tribute to the souls of the victims of the Beirut Port explosion, and in solidarity with the families of the victims, whom we share their pain and understand how eager they are to know the truth."