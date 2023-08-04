France calls for transparent, 'free of political interference,' Beirut Blast investigation

Three years after the Beirut Port explosion, France reaffirmed its commitment to remembering the victims and offering solidarity to their families.



In a statement released by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France emphasized the importance of ensuring justice and accountability for the victims of the explosion.



"France hopes the Lebanese courts can resume the investigation which was opened, with full transparency and free of all political interference. France continues to stand by Lebanon, as it has always done," said the statement.