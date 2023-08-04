France calls for transparent, 'free of political interference,' Beirut Blast investigation

Lebanon News
2023-08-04 | 07:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France calls for transparent, &#39;free of political interference,&#39; Beirut Blast investigation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
France calls for transparent, 'free of political interference,' Beirut Blast investigation

Three years after the Beirut Port explosion, France reaffirmed its commitment to remembering the victims and offering solidarity to their families. 

In a statement released by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France emphasized the importance of ensuring justice and accountability for the victims of the explosion. 

"France hopes the Lebanese courts can resume the investigation which was opened, with full transparency and free of all political interference. France continues to stand by Lebanon, as it has always done," said the statement.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut Port

Explosion

France

Victims

Solidarity

Transparent

Investigation

LBCI Next
President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Beirut Blast commemoration, reiterates support for Lebanon
Enhancing Arab-Arab action: Lebanon's Agriculture Minister heads to Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-03

Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-10

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Beirut Blast commemoration, reiterates support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Enhancing Arab-Arab action: Lebanon's Agriculture Minister heads to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Ambassadors, diplomats observe silent tribute on anniversary of Beirut Blast

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Enhancing Arab-Arab action: Lebanon's Agriculture Minister heads to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

LBCI sources confirm Judge Bitar’s commitment to issuing indictment into Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Ambassadors, diplomats observe silent tribute on anniversary of Beirut Blast

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:49

Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:39

Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More