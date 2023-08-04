News
US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation
Lebanon News
2023-08-04 | 09:46
The US Department of State issued a statement on Friday regarding the third anniversary of the Beirut port blast.
“Today marks the third anniversary of the devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, that killed more than 200 people and injured and displaced thousands more. The US continues to stand with the people of Lebanon,” the statement said.
“The victims and their families deserve justice and accountability for those responsible for the disaster and the underlying causes. The lack of progress towards accountability is unacceptable and underscores the need for judicial reform and greater respect for the rule of law in Lebanon,” according to the statement.
US State Department
US
Statement
Beirut Port Explosion
Explosion
Blast
Lebanon
Lebanese
Beirut
Port
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration
