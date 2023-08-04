US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation

Lebanon News
2023-08-04 | 09:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation

The US Department of State issued a statement on Friday regarding the third anniversary of the Beirut port blast.

“Today marks the third anniversary of the devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, that killed more than 200 people and injured and displaced thousands more. The US continues to stand with the people of Lebanon,” the statement said.

“The victims and their families deserve justice and accountability for those responsible for the disaster and the underlying causes. The lack of progress towards accountability is unacceptable and underscores the need for judicial reform and greater respect for the rule of law in Lebanon,” according to the statement. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

US State Department

US

Statement

Beirut Port Explosion

Explosion

Blast

Lebanon

Lebanese

Beirut

Port

LBCI Next
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-03

Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-03

Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Beirut Blast commemoration, reiterates support for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

As long as this system exists, it will not hold itself accountable: MP Mouawad

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Beirut Governor Abboud says the wound in the heart is still very deep

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Corrupt system does not want investigation to proceed as it should: MP Makhzoumi on Beirut Port blast

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Las Vegas police close investigation into Cardi B mic-throwing incident

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03

TweetDeck suffers as Musk enforces read limits on Twitter

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:49

Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:39

Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

LBCI sources confirm Judge Bitar’s commitment to issuing indictment into Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Beirut Blast commemoration, reiterates support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Melhem Khalaf vows unyielding pursuit of justice for Beirut Blast victims

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More