Corrupt system does not want investigation to proceed as it should: MP Makhzoumi on Beirut Port blast

On the third anniversary of the August 4 explosion, the families of the Beirut Port blast victims gathered in front of the Beirut Fire Department. They will then proceed towards the Statue of the Immigrant, accompanied by a fire brigade vehicle.



However, several Beirut MPs have also arrived near the fire department to support the families. Among them was MP Fouad Makhzoumi, who told LBCI about this file's investigations: "The corrupt system wants to cover up the truth. As opposition MPs, we have submitted a written request to the United Nations for an international fact-finding committee."



"There are honest-handed judges, such as Judge Bitar, but there is a corrupt system that does not want the investigation to proceed as it should," Makhzoumi added.