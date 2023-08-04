Beirut Governor Abboud says the wound in the heart is still very deep

The Governor of Beirut, Marwan Abboud, indicated on Friday that Beirut was struck and devastated, but now it is standing again.



He said the situation is improving, but the wound in the heart is still very deep.



Abboud also pointed out that “what we went through in the past three years, especially on August 4, robbed us of hope, but Beirut quickly returned to life through the national solidarity that occurred on August 5 and 6, which restored hope to us.”



The Governor then emphasized that the wound will not fully heal until justice is achieved.