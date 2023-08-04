As long as this system exists, it will not hold itself accountable: MP Mouawad

On the third anniversary of the August 4 explosion, the families of the victims of the Beirut Port blast will set off from the Beirut Fire Department, heading towards the Statue of the Immigrant in a march entitled "Continuing for Justice and Accountability."



However, MP Michel Mouawad stressed to LBCI that "the August 4th case is not just about Beirut; it is a matter of national importance."



He stated, "The battle for justice for the victims of the Beirut explosion is intertwined with the battle to lift the domination over the state. As long as this system exists, it will not hold itself accountable. Therefore, our battle is twofold."