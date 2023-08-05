News
Unidentified shooter on motorcycle shoots young man in Sidon's Nejmeh Square
Lebanon News
2023-08-05 | 03:45
Unidentified shooter on motorcycle shoots young man in Sidon's Nejmeh Square
An unidentified individual riding a motorcycle opened fire with a military pistol at a young man in Nejmeh Square in Sidon.
The young man was wounded and was transported to one of Sidon's hospitals for treatment, while the reasons behind the incident remain unknown.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Shooting
Sidon
Man
Motorcycle
Pistol
Treatment
