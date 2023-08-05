Unidentified shooter on motorcycle shoots young man in Sidon's Nejmeh Square

Lebanon News
2023-08-05 | 03:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Unidentified shooter on motorcycle shoots young man in Sidon&#39;s Nejmeh Square
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Unidentified shooter on motorcycle shoots young man in Sidon's Nejmeh Square

An unidentified individual riding a motorcycle opened fire with a military pistol at a young man in Nejmeh Square in Sidon.

The young man was wounded and was transported to one of Sidon's hospitals for treatment, while the reasons behind the incident remain unknown.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Shooting

Sidon

Man

Motorcycle

Pistol

Treatment

LBCI Next
MP Aboul Hosn to LBCI: The country is lost due to the current system that only produces crises
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-04

President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Beirut Blast commemoration, reiterates support for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-31

Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-29

Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:51

Banking sources say focus should be on how to stop unlawful and unethical funding of state

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-04

France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03

Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

The Environment Ministry completes the study of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the oil and gas exploration project in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06

Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:13

Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More