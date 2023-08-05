News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Aboul Hosn to LBCI: The country is lost due to the current system that only produces crises
Lebanon News
2023-08-05 | 04:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Aboul Hosn to LBCI: The country is lost due to the current system that only produces crises
One day after the third anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, MP Hadi Aboul Hosn, extended "a salute of solidarity to the families of the victims and the martyrs of the port and the souls of the victims who paid the price like all the martyrs of Lebanon."
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that "since three years ago, the first to rush and demand the formation of an international fact-finding committee was Walid Jumblatt, and then we signed the petition, but at that time, the controlling authority did not facilitate the constitutional procedures to send this petition to the United Nations."
He explained that they "demanded an international investigation based on our knowledge, experience, and prior evaluation built on experiences that indicate to us that in this current Lebanese political system, the judiciary cannot be independent, but it will be constrained, and there will be obstacles."
He recalled that "since Kamal Jumblatt and all the crimes and assassinations, we have not reached any truth, and only in the case of late Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, we were able to know what happened, but we have not achieved justice."
Therefore, Aboul Hosn believes that "the international investigation remains the most capable of revealing the truth; as for justice, it is subject to discussion on how to achieve it."
He emphasized that "the truth is lost, and everything is lost in the country. Even the country itself is lost, and people's rights are lost due to the current sterile and ailing system that produces crises without solutions."
He stressed that "today, we must reconsider all the items of the Taif Agreement in terms of implementation."
The member of the Democratic Gathering also affirmed that "there is no solution in Lebanon as long as the sectarian system protects the perpetrators."
He pointed out that "there is an atmosphere in the country where our Christian partners express a desire or inclination towards federalism, and others talk about expanded administrative and financial decentralization, and both meet in the same place," considering that "in terms of the demographic reality, this is not in our long-term interest, and this is an unannounced tendency for division."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Crisis
Beirut Port
Explosion
Democratic Gathering
MP Hadi Aboul Hosn
Victims
Walid Jumblatt
Kamal Jumblatt
International Fact-Finding Committee
Taif Agreement
Federalism
Next
Samir Geagea stresses tax collection as key to resolving financial crisis
Unidentified shooter on motorcycle shoots young man in Sidon's Nejmeh Square
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-04
Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
2023-08-04
Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-03
Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis
Press Highlights
2023-08-03
Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens
0
Lebanon Economy
08:51
Banking sources say focus should be on how to stop unlawful and unethical funding of state
Lebanon Economy
08:51
Banking sources say focus should be on how to stop unlawful and unethical funding of state
0
Middle East News
08:04
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Middle East News
08:04
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
0
Middle East News
07:43
Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
Middle East News
07:43
Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03
Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03
Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
The Environment Ministry completes the study of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the oil and gas exploration project in Block 9
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
The Environment Ministry completes the study of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the oil and gas exploration project in Block 9
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:07
Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns
Lebanon News
01:07
Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns
2
Press Highlights
01:25
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
Press Highlights
01:25
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:13
Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament
News Bulletin Reports
14:13
Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament
4
Middle East News
07:43
Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
Middle East News
07:43
Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat
6
Middle East News
08:04
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Middle East News
08:04
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
7
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury
8
Lebanon News
06:24
Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”
Lebanon News
06:24
Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More