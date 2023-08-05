MP Aboul Hosn to LBCI: The country is lost due to the current system that only produces crises

2023-08-05 | 04:07
MP Aboul Hosn to LBCI: The country is lost due to the current system that only produces crises
2min
MP Aboul Hosn to LBCI: The country is lost due to the current system that only produces crises

One day after the third anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, MP Hadi Aboul Hosn, extended "a salute of solidarity to the families of the victims and the martyrs of the port and the souls of the victims who paid the price like all the martyrs of Lebanon."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that "since three years ago, the first to rush and demand the formation of an international fact-finding committee was Walid Jumblatt, and then we signed the petition, but at that time, the controlling authority did not facilitate the constitutional procedures to send this petition to the United Nations."

He explained that they "demanded an international investigation based on our knowledge, experience, and prior evaluation built on experiences that indicate to us that in this current Lebanese political system, the judiciary cannot be independent, but it will be constrained, and there will be obstacles." 

He recalled that "since Kamal Jumblatt and all the crimes and assassinations, we have not reached any truth, and only in the case of late Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, we were able to know what happened, but we have not achieved justice."

Therefore, Aboul Hosn believes that "the international investigation remains the most capable of revealing the truth; as for justice, it is subject to discussion on how to achieve it."

He emphasized that "the truth is lost, and everything is lost in the country. Even the country itself is lost, and people's rights are lost due to the current sterile and ailing system that produces crises without solutions."

He stressed that "today, we must reconsider all the items of the Taif Agreement in terms of implementation."

The member of the Democratic Gathering also affirmed that "there is no solution in Lebanon as long as the sectarian system protects the perpetrators."

He pointed out that "there is an atmosphere in the country where our Christian partners express a desire or inclination towards federalism, and others talk about expanded administrative and financial decentralization, and both meet in the same place," considering that "in terms of the demographic reality, this is not in our long-term interest, and this is an unannounced tendency for division."
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
