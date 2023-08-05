Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati followed up on the case of Naya Hanna, who was injured by a stray bullet that caused her to fall into a coma at the hospital.



For this purpose, he called her father, Jean Hanna, expressing his solidarity with the family in this difficult ordeal and wishing her a speedy recovery.



The Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commission, Major General Mohammad Kheir, was also tasked with following up on the matter with the concerned parties and taking the necessary steps.



It is worth mentioning that Naya, who was hit in the head, was injured due to celebratory gunfire during the announcement of the results of the official baccalaureate exams when she was with her classmates in Hadath for summer camp activities.