Mikati Holds Meeting to Address Security Concerns with Foreign and Interior Ministers

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met on Saturday with Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib and Caretaker Minister of Interior Judge Bassam Mawlawi to discuss the developments related to the warning statements issued by the embassies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Germany to their citizens in Lebanon.

After consulting with military and security leaders, the available data indicated that the overall security situation does not warrant concern or panic. In addition, political and security communications to address the events in the Ain al-Hilweh camp have made significant progress. The situation is being closely monitored to ensure general stability and prevent any threat to the safety of citizens, residents, and Arab and foreign tourists.

This is as Mikati assigned Bou Habib to communicate with Arab brothers to reassure them about the safety of their citizens in Lebanon.

He also requested that Mawlawi convene the Central Security Council to discuss the challenges that Lebanon may face in these tense regional circumstances and make appropriate decisions to maintain security in all regions.





