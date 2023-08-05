News
Lebanese Environment Ministry sounds alarm over weekend fire risk
Lebanon News
2023-08-05 | 06:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Environment Ministry sounds alarm over weekend fire risk
The Lebanese Ministry of Environment has raised concerns regarding the potential outbreak and spread of fires over the weekend, particularly in the northern and southern regions, where the fire danger index is on the rise.
Local authorities and fire monitoring groups have been urged to remain vigilant over the next two days and promptly report any fires to safeguard our safety and the integrity of our environment.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Environment
Alarm
Fire
Risk
Danger
Nature
Weekend
Next
