The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

Lebanon News
2023-08-06 | 11:44
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
1min
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp.

It calls for the withdrawal of all armed individuals from the streets and the opening of roads for vehicles and pedestrians to enter and exit the camp.

In a statement, the Joint Palestinian Action Committee calls on the investigative committee formed to continue its work in identifying those involved in the "criminal assassination operation" that targeted the commander of the Palestinian National Security forces in Sidon, Abu Ashraf al-Armooshi, and his brothers, as well as the assassination of Abdel Rahman Farhud.

Moreover, the Joint Palestinian Action Committee should immediately hand them over to the Lebanese judiciary.

The statement also calls on all families displaced due to the clashes to return to their homes in the camp.

The Committee calls on UNRWA to remove the rubble left by the clashes from the streets and clear waste from all camp areas.

Furthermore, the Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon has assigned the Committee in Sidon to take the appropriate measures to implement the agreed-upon plan in coordination with the Lebanese political, security, and military authorities.

