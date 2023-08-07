Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our stance regarding Azour has not evolved or changed

Secretary General of the Progressive Socialist Party, Zafer Nasser, affirmed that the party's position regarding the presidential candidate, Jihad Azour, has not evolved or changed.



They are awaiting the anticipated dialogue, the format of which is yet unknown, and the new phase in the presidential file.



Nasser explained, in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that despite all the public discussions or behind-the-scenes talks within the Progressive Socialist Party and some political counterparts, their stance remains unchanged in the absence of an agreement on the name of the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh.



Nasser pointed out that the visit of the former MP Walid Jumblatt to Ain el-Tineh on Sunday was not surprising, as he visits occasionally.