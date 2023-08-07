Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-08-07 | 05:38
High views
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
2min
In a recent address during an event held in the village of Jebchit, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, expressed his views on the ongoing political situation in Lebanon. He addressed the issue of the presidential vacancy and its potential consequences on national institutions and stability.

Raad emphasized that those who choose to boycott the person supported for the presidency demonstrate a lack of interest in having a president in the country. 

He suggested that intentional or unintentional participation in this boycott would perpetuate a vacuum in Lebanon and cause its institutions to collapse.

He reaffirmed his backing for the presidential candidate supported by his bloc, highlighting that their endorsement comes with guarantees and an openness to engage with all partners in the nation. 

According to Raad, these partners can either cooperate and share national services and interests with the supported candidate or distance themselves.

He said, "We are not capable of enduring the vacuum in the position of the Central Bank governor, and we fear the repercussions of this vacuum on the Lebanese lira. How will the situation be on the tenth of January 2024 if the vacancy occurs in the army's leadership at the end of its term? Do we leave the army as a military institution safeguarding the security and stability of society and defending the community alongside the resistance and the people, or do we leave it to fate?"

Furthermore, Raad questioned whether external powers, particularly the United States, desire Lebanon to reach such a critical point without electing a president, emphasizing that "the challenge is ahead of anyone who rejects the appointment of a president, that they do not undermine the resistance and that they respond to all the interests agreed upon by the Lebanese among themselves."

He said, "Unfortunately, some Lebanese are still considering wagering on forces that have previously extended their hand to them, collaborated with them, and swept through Lebanon. This situation will not be repeated, and its consequences will be very severe."

"We hope no one gets entangled in such an option at this stage, as times have changed, and power balances have shifted. As a society, we know where our strengths lie in our cohesion and unity. Our adversaries monitor points of strength, and among what they observe is that the strength of our society lies in its coherence."
 

