Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents

The caretaker Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, announced on Monday that "all necessary measures have been taken to prevent the escalation of clashes outside Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp and to preserve the security of the Lebanese and Arab brethren."



Mawlawi stated in a press conference following the Central Security Council meeting, "Our concern for the Arabs present on Lebanese soil is no less than our concern for the Lebanese," and he indicated that "there is no security information indicating that matters in Ain Al-Hilweh camp are out of control and spreading to other camps."



Furthermore, Mawlawi emphasized that "there is no compromise on law enforcement, and we will not accept being dragged elsewhere. Lebanon is not a mailbox, and we will not allow it to be a stage for sending messages."