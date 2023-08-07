MP Gemayel Demands Urgent Release of Forensic Audit Report on BDL

Leader of the Kataeb Party MP Sami Gemayel sent on Monday a letter to Caretaker Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil, requesting the implementation of the urgent decision issued by the expedited judge, Carl Irani, with reference number 627/2022-2023. The decision obliges Caretaker Minister of Finance to provide Gemayel with a copy of the preliminary report regarding the forensic audit of the accounts and activities of the Banque Du Liban, prepared by "Alvarez & Marsal" company, immediately and without delay.

On June 27, 2023, Gemayel had previously submitted a request to the Ministry of Finance to obtain the information, seeking to be provided with a copy of the forensic audit report based on the Right to Access Information Law number 28, dated February 20, 2017.

When Caretaker Minister of Finance rejected his request, Gemayel resorted to the State Shura Council, which ruled that the report belongs to the Lebanese people, who have the right to be informed, parallel to any administrative or judicial authority, of the real, legal, and undisclosed reasons that led to the collapse of the entire economic and financial system of the Lebanese state.

The Shura Council's decision also emphasized that the Ministry of Finance cannot use the confidentiality clause included in the contract between "Alvarez & Marsal" company and the Lebanese Republic, as it contradicts the provisions of the Right to Access Information Law.