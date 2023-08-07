News
Judge Helana Iskandar sheds light on Salameh's investigation before Judge Abou Samra
Lebanon News
2023-08-07 | 07:43
Judge Helana Iskandar sheds light on Salameh's investigation before Judge Abou Samra
The Justice Ministry Judge Helana Iskandar provided crucial insights into the interrogation session with the former Governor of Banque du Liban (BDL) before the Acting Investigative Judge, Charbel Abou Samra, on August 2, 2023.
During the session, Judge Iskandar clarified that the rumors circulating in the press about her leaving the investigation due to disagreements with Judge Abou Samra were untrue.
She emphasized that she asked approximately 50 questions to the accused during the session, which took place from 10:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. After completing her inquiries, she conveyed to Judge Abou Samra that she had no further questions and requested the case transfer to the Appellate Prosecutor's Office to seek their opinion if he had no more questions for the accused.
Following the conclusion of the investigation session, all parties involved signed the reports.
Representing the Lebanese state, the State Attorney, Bertha Naim, signed as well. As stated in Judge Iskandar's statement, Riad Salameh and his attorney left the Palace of Justice after the session.
However, the proceedings did not end there. Judge Abou Samra expressed his desire to continue the investigation concerning the case with the two remaining individuals, Raja Salameh and Mariane Howayek.
In response, Judge Iskandar requested a postponement of the next session to investigate both individuals thoroughly.
Consequently, Judge Abou Samra decided to schedule the next session for August 10, 2023. Raja Salameh and Mariane Howayek were informed about the new date since Riad Salameh had already left and, therefore, would not be summoned again for questioning.
At this stage, Judge Abou Samra was required to seek the opinion of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office regarding whether Riad Salameh should be detained or released following the completion of the investigation.
As a result, an appeal was submitted to the Indictment Authority, which subsequently annulled Judge Abou Samra's decision.
The investigation into Riad Salameh has drawn significant attention in Lebanon due to its implications for the country's financial and political landscape. The decision to postpone the investigation with the two remaining individuals and the subsequent appeal has further intensified interest in the case, leaving many awaiting the outcome of the upcoming sessions and the potential implications it may have on the former Central Bank Governor.
Judge
Helana Iskandar
BDL
Governor
Riad Salameh
Investigation
Charbel Abou Samra
