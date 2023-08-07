Mikati affirms confidence in Acting Governor's plan amidst budget discussions

Lebanon News
2023-08-07 | 09:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati affirms confidence in Acting Governor&#39;s plan amidst budget discussions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mikati affirms confidence in Acting Governor's plan amidst budget discussions

The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that the agenda will be postponed to the next session, and the discussion will be limited to the budget law with the hope of completing it during this session.

As for the 2024 budget, it is currently being prepared to be discussed concurrently with finalizing the 2023 budget, and the decision will be up to the Parliament whether to merge both budgets or study them separately.

During the opening of the Cabinet session, the Prime Minister also stated that the Education Minister requested the issuance of a decree for holding extraordinary exam sessions for intermediate and secondary school certificates, considering the time constraints.

Regarding recent media reports, Mikati clarified that they are unrelated to the truth. He had a lengthy meeting with the Acting Governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL) on Saturday, and they reached an agreement on a clear plan.

In addition, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in the Acting Governor and the plan. He noted that the Finance Minister is currently exploring the most suitable and expeditious approach to address the matter. He also requested the Finance Minister to provide accurate numbers related to special drawing rights, as they want to avoid any issues regarding salaries and medicines in August.  

The goal is to account for all the amounts spent and their allocation clearly.

In response to the warning statements issued by Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC), Mikati emphasized that the security agencies' data does not indicate any exceptional security situation. He mentioned that there is unrest in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp.

On Sunday, Mikati held a lengthy meeting with the Palestinian leadership in Lebanon and Lebanese security officials, and they agreed on a specific mechanism that the Palestinians will adhere to, leading to a statement from the Palestinian side on this matter.

Lebanon News

PM

Prime

Minister

Najib Mikati

Confidence

Acting

Governor

Plan

Wassim Mansouri

Budget

Discussions

LBCI Next
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-23

Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Minister Bou Habib holds discussions with French and British Ambassadors on UNIFIL and political developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-07

Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami urges responsible action amidst Central Bank governor appointment debate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:40

War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Interior Minister stands firm: Securing Lebanon's future amidst armed challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-21

Behind closed doors: Assad and Mikati discuss common issues ahead of the Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Khalil: Reformative Budget Approval Enables Financial Recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our stance regarding Azour has not evolved or changed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:41

Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:58

Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Lebanon fuel prices soaring again

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More