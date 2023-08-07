News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Lost Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well
Lebanon News
2023-08-07 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well
During a conversation with the National News Agency (NNA) on the sidelines of his participation in the "Tekram" application launch event and the "Tekram Aaynak Ya Lebnen" campaign, the caretaker Tourism Minister, Walid Nassar, assured that "the country is fine, and tourism is doing well. Any country has the right to take whatever measures it deems appropriate for its citizens, but security is stable, the country is fine, and the tourism season is going well."
Lebanon News
Tourism
Minister
Walid Nassar
Country
Fine
Next
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Environment Minister launches "Clean Your Country" campaign in collaboration with municipalities
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
Environment Minister launches "Clean Your Country" campaign in collaboration with municipalities
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13
Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13
Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-04
Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-07-04
Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:40
War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story
News Bulletin Reports
09:40
War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story
0
Lebanon News
09:29
Mikati affirms confidence in Acting Governor's plan amidst budget discussions
Lebanon News
09:29
Mikati affirms confidence in Acting Governor's plan amidst budget discussions
0
Lebanon News
08:34
Interior Minister stands firm: Securing Lebanon's future amidst armed challenges
Lebanon News
08:34
Interior Minister stands firm: Securing Lebanon's future amidst armed challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-04
Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup
World News
2023-08-04
Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02
Alfa, Touch employees vow escalation-[REPORT]
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02
Alfa, Touch employees vow escalation-[REPORT]
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
3
Variety and Tech
06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
Variety and Tech
06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
4
Press Highlights
01:58
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
Press Highlights
01:58
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:43
Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents
Lebanon News
05:43
Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents
7
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
8
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More