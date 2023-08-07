Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well

Lebanon News
2023-08-07 | 12:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well

During a conversation with the National News Agency (NNA) on the sidelines of his participation in the "Tekram" application launch event and the "Tekram Aaynak Ya Lebnen" campaign, the caretaker Tourism Minister, Walid Nassar, assured that "the country is fine, and tourism is doing well. Any country has the right to take whatever measures it deems appropriate for its citizens, but security is stable, the country is fine, and the tourism season is going well."


Lebanon News

Tourism

Minister

Walid Nassar

Country

Fine

LBCI Next
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-30

Environment Minister launches "Clean Your Country" campaign in collaboration with municipalities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-23

Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-04

Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:40

War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Mikati affirms confidence in Acting Governor's plan amidst budget discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Interior Minister stands firm: Securing Lebanon's future amidst armed challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-04

Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02

Alfa, Touch employees vow escalation-[REPORT]

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:41

Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:58

Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More