Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well

During a conversation with the National News Agency (NNA) on the sidelines of his participation in the "Tekram" application launch event and the "Tekram Aaynak Ya Lebnen" campaign, the caretaker Tourism Minister, Walid Nassar, assured that "the country is fine, and tourism is doing well. Any country has the right to take whatever measures it deems appropriate for its citizens, but security is stable, the country is fine, and the tourism season is going well."





