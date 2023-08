Contrary to rumours, Germany 🇩🇪 is currently NOT asking its citizens to leave 🇱🇧. As always, we call upon German citizens to familiarize themselves with and adhere to our travel advice for Lebanon: https://t.co/41vAIbEFM7 — Andreas Kindl 🇺🇦 (@GermanEmbBeirut) August 5, 2023

Upon various embassies in Lebanon calling for their nationals to take precautionary measures amid security concerns, the German Embassy in Beirut issued a statement denying the rumors, stating that "Germany is currently not asking its citizens to leave."It said: "As always, we call upon German citizens to familiarize themselves with and adhere to our travel advice for Lebanon."On Monday afternoon, Caretaker Minister of Justice Henry Khoury met with the German Ambassador to Lebanon, Andreas Kindl, who came on a farewell visit at the end of his diplomatic mission.Following the meeting, Minister Khoury addressed the discussions circulating in the past days regarding a request from the German Embassy for its citizens in Lebanon to contact them to update their information and locations and avoid any conflict areas.He clarified that this information is not accurate and lacks precision.