PM Mikati, Maronite Patriarch meet for crisis dialogue in Diman

A ministerial consultative meeting was held at the Summer Patriarchal Residence in Diman on Tuesday in a significant diplomatic gathering. The meeting was chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and attended by Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi.



At the beginning of the meeting, the Maronite Patriarch warmly welcomed the Prime Minister and the attending ministers.



He emphasized that the idea of the gathering arose spontaneously, intending it to be an informal session for consultation and dialogue on various public issues, expressing regret that some individuals may have misinterpreted the meeting beyond its actual purpose.



He added, "When the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, visited me for the first time, I told him that whatever he hears does not necessarily reflect the truth."



Stating: "We are a parliamentary democratic republic with two presidential candidates, and it is up to the parliamentarians to perform their duties in the voting process. Whether a president is elected or not, we will engage in dialogue and reach an agreement on a third candidate."



The Maronite Patriarch expressed regret that the country is heading towards ruin while the state is in conflict.



He continued, "Today's meeting is open and fraternal, aiming to discuss matters transparently and everything that needs to be said will be said."



In turn, Prime Minister Mikati said, "We agreed to convene this meeting to discuss issues that unite the Lebanese people, foremost among them is respect for the Lebanese formula and the diversity within Lebanon's unity, which we consider a treasure."



"All Lebanese share the consensus of preserving the spiritual, moral, and familial Lebanese values," he added.



Based on this perspective, he said, "We are puzzled by some interpretations suggesting that it represents a coup against the Taif Agreement. It should be known that the spirit of the Taif Agreement emphasizes dialogue and convergence among the Lebanese."



He emphasized, "We are ready to be a bridge of communication between all Lebanese and to engage in dialogue on all matters that unite them. If we cannot move even within the framework of dialogue and convergence, the country will not recover."



"The country is without a president, and with a caretaker government and a parliament that does not convene, political disputes have reached their peak," PM Mikati affirmed, saying, "We are willing to meet wherever it takes to be a bridge of dialogue and fraternity among all Lebanese."



He further pointed out that their discussions would focus on the Lebanese formula, preservation, and spiritual and moral values.