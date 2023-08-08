A meeting was held on Tuesday in the office of Caretaker Minister of Justice Henri Khoury, attended by the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Souheil Aboud, the President of the State Council, Judge Fadi Elias, the President of the Court of Audit, Judge Mohammad Badran, and the Chairman of the Cooperative Fund of judges, Judge Ali Ibrahim.

The challenges and difficulties facing the judiciary were discussed during the meeting, along with urgent solutions.

A work plan was also developed to secure the necessary resources for the work, aiming to enable judges to carry out their duties, especially as the new judicial year is about to begin, according to a statement issued by Caretaker Minister of Justice.